Safety audits of schools a must: Education ministry to states

NEW DELHI: In light of the collapse of a government school building in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on July 25, which resulted in the death of seven students and injuries to 25 others, the Ministry of Education on Saturday issued a directive to all States and Union Territories to take urgent steps to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Mandatory safety audits of schools and child-related facilities, as per national safety codes, are among the proposed measures. Additionally, providing psychosocial support through counselling and reporting any dangerous incident involving children within 24 hours to designated authorities is also proposed.

An advisory based on the Ministry’s directive has been issued to all Chief Secretaries by the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

An official release said that as a preventive measure, all schools and public facilities used by children and youth must undergo safety audits in accordance with national safety codes and disaster management guidelines. “Structural integrity, along with fire safety, emergency exits, and electrical wiring, must be thoroughly assessed,” it said.

A reporting mechanism needs to be put in place for the safety of children, the Ministry mandated. “Any dangerous situation, near miss, or incident involving potential harm to children or youth must be reported within 24 hours to the designated State or UT authority. Strict accountability must be ensured in cases of delay, negligence, or failure to act,” the statement said.

The Education ministry reaffirmed its shared responsibility with States and Union Territories to ensure that no child or youth is put at risk due to preventable circumstances, it reiterated.

Psychosocial well-being needs to be given importance, the advisory mandated. “In addition to physical safety, mental health and emotional well-being must be prioritised through counselling services, peer support systems, and community engagement initiatives,” it said.

The order also mandated training for staff and students to tackle emergencies, including evacuation drills, first aid and safety protocol.

The order called upon education departments, school boards and affiliated authorities to act without any delay.