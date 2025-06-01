Dehradun Diary: Uttarakhand cadre IPS officer quits over family reasons

Armaan Malik looking to settle down in Dehradun?

Dehradun is not just another tourist destination. From its verdant fields to the pleasant climate, there’s much to love about this city. And none other than YouTuber Armaan Malik has fallen in love with it. He revealed during a recent media interaction that he plans to settle down here with his family for good. “Whenever I visit this place, I love it. I plan to purchase a house and shift here with my children,” Malik expressed. On the work front, he shared that he has his hands full with multiple projects. When asked to comment on speculation about a third marriage, he simply said, “People like to talk. Where there is negativity, these things do arise.”

U’khand cadre IPS officer quits over family reasons

Rachita Juyal, an IPS officer of the 2015 batch in Uttarakhand, has unexpectedly submitted her resignation, citing personal reasons. Her decision to quit has sparked a debate. Reportedly, unforeseen circumstances in her family spurred Juyal to put in her papers. But people are taking this theory with a pinch of salt. Meanwhile, the state government will deliberate on her application, which has been sent to the Chief Secretary’s office and the Director General of Police. The IPS officer’s departure must be approved from Central authorities, too. More developments on Juyal’s unexpected exit are awaited once the dust settles.

Kedarnath fraud: 51 sites, 56 bank accounts down

The Uttarakhand Police Special Task Force (STF) has shut down around 51 fake websites, blocked as many as 30 WhatsApp & 111 phone numbers and frozen a total of 56 bank accounts used to swindle Kedarnath Yatra pilgrims. Over 37 social media pages have also been taken down. Scammers had reportedly created websites and heavily promoted them on social media to extract money from unsuspecting pilgrims looking for affordable tickets. “Ensuring the visitors’ safety and preventing their exploitation is our priority,” an STF official stated, urging yatris not to fall for rackets being operated by unscrupulous elements.

