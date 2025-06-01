Elon Musk: Disruptor on the move

Elon Musk’s whirlwind stint in Washington has ended much the way it began: with disruption, controversy, and an unwavering refusal to play by the rules.

After just 129 days leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — a Trump-era creation aimed at slashing federal spending and injecting private-sector dynamism into public institutions — Musk exits with a polarising legacy. It’s a record defined as much by lofty ambition as by uneven delivery.

From the outset, his appointment was a signal of disruption. As the world’s richest man and an icon of tech-driven transformation, Musk embodied the kind of outsider energy that President Donald Trump relishes. He arrived with a headline-grabbing pledge: cut $2 trillion from federal spending. Though that target was eventually scaled down, DOGE still claimed $175 billion in savings, an eye-catching figure, though experts continue to debate its validity. As with his ventures at Tesla and SpaceX, Musk’s goals were grand, his execution divisive.

Yet Musk did leave a mark. His influence was clearest in the aggressive downsizing of US foreign aid, most notably the gutting of USAID. Programmes focused on food security, gender equity, and global health was sharply curtailed or axed outright, raising alarms among humanitarian organisations. From stalled medical programmes in rural India to canceled scholarships for Afghan girls, the cuts drew intense criticism. In Musk’s calculus, it seemed, impact was measured in dollars saved, not lives affected.