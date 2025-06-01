Northeast landslides, flash floods kills 24

GUWAHATI: At least 24 people have been killed in last 24 hours as heavy rain triggered flash floods, landslides and widespread devastation across the northeastern states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for the states, warning of more downpours in the coming days.

According to officials, 18 deaths were reported on Saturday – nine from Arunachal Pradesh, five from Assam and four from Mizoram. On Friday, six people died – three in Meghalaya and one each in Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. Officials in Arunachal said seven people lost their lives when a landslide struck their vehicle, and it fell into a deep gorge. The deceased, including four children and two pregnant women, were from two families.

The incident occurred on the Bana-Seppa Road in East Kameng district late Friday night when the victims were travelling from Bana to East Kameng district headquarters, Seppa. All the bodies were recovered by rescue teams following efforts through the night. A second passenger vehicle narrowly escaped after being caught in the same landslide.

In another incident of a landslide, two labourers died in the state’s Lower Subansiri district. Two others were rescued. The incident occurred along the Ziro-Kamle Road. The torrential rains hit several districts of the state. Extensive damage was reported from the Upper Subansiri district, officials said.