Social justice emerging as a major poll plank: PM Modi

PATNA: Social justice is emerging as a major poll plank in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cornered the Opposition, specifically RJD and Congress, over social justice at his Rohtas rally on Friday.

Additionally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected visit to Rajgir in Nalanda district on June 6 to address ‘Ati Pichhda Sammelan’ (EBC conference), further highlighting the importance of the issue.

During his rally at Bikramganj in Rohtas district, the PM criticised Congress-RJD combine, blaming them for the state’s prolonged underdevelopment. He asserted that the progress in the state started only after BJP-JD(U) led NDA came to power in 2005. PM Modi also accused allies of Grand Alliance, a part of INDIA bloc, of exploiting people. “Congress and RJD cheated the SC, ST and OBC,” he added.