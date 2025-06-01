Surge in Covid-19 cases, two deaths in Delhi last 24 hours

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported two Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours — a 60-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man. In both cases, the infection was incidental, as the patients were already suffering from other serious illnesses.

“The woman, diagnosed with acute intestinal obstruction post-laparotomy, died before her scheduled surgery. The man, suffering from acute pneumonia, had been hospitalised for nearly a week,” Health Department officials said.

Officials told this newspaper that samples of both deceased sample have been sent to the Lok Nayak Hospital laboratory to confirm the variant of the Covid-19.

“We are yet to ascertain which variant they were infected with. It will be confirmed after the genome sequencing report,” a senior health official said. Delhi now has 375 active cases — a rise of 275 since the government’s recent advisory.

So far, 3 Covid-related deaths have been reported this year and 81 new cases were added in last hours in city.