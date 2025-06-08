Andhra Pradesh to get four new medical colleges under PPP model, says Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced that Andhra Pradesh will soon have four new medical colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model starting this academic year.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada to mark the NDA government’s first year in office, the health minister outlined major health sector achievements, pointed to systemic failures of the previous regime, and laid out a future vision to transform public healthcare in the State.

“The rationale behind the establishment of 10 new medical colleges under the PPP mode is purely a consequence of the previous government’s legacy,” Satya Kumar Yadav said, adding that the State government is now prepared to implement reforms with accountability and transparency.

Highlighting performance-based achievements, the minister said Andhra Pradesh received a Rs 100 crore performance incentive under the National Health Mission (NHM) a first for the State. Under the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) initiative, the State began construction of 3,318 new buildings with Rs 1,065 crore in central assistance in just one year, compared to 6,000 structures completed in five years earlier.