Odisha to formulate new agroforestry policy on decarbonisation

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will soon roll out a new Agroforestry Policy to push forward its commitment to decarbonisation and also to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Saturday said ‘Agroforestry Policy 2025’ will be implemented after it is approved by the government. “The policy will help us improve green cover, reduce carbon footprint and achieve the SDG in the long term. Both farmers and communities residing in forest fringe areas will be benefitted from it,” he told this paper.

The government has earmarked about Rs 2,000 crore for implementation of various projects over a period of 12 years under the new policy to realise its objectives. “Community participation in adopting sustainable practices will be one of the focused area of the policy,” he said.