38 arrested in Assam's Dhubri after 'cow head' at Hanuman temple sparks communal tensions

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police has arrested 38 people for attempting to create communal disturbance in Dhubri by placing two heads of cows near a Hanuman temple after Bakrid.

Taking to X, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posted, “38 arrested overnight in the Dhubri beef head incident.”

The arrests were made during his visit to the lower Assam district bordering Bangladesh and his direction for issuance of a shoot-at-sight order. On Friday, he told media in Dhubri that the elements trying to foment unrest would be dealt with sternly.

“Somebody had kept a cow head at a Hanuman temple a day after Bakrid. People from both the communities discussed the matter peacefully. However, another cow head was found at the temple the next day,” he said.

Sarma said Nabin Bangla, a group that wants Dhubri’s inclusion in Bangladesh, put up three posters in the town on the eve of Eid. The posters indicate involvement of a force from Bangladesh, he said.