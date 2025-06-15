Alarm bells ring: Uttarakhand’s glacier lakes swell, signalling future disasters

DEHRADUN: The Himalayan region of Uttarakhand is witnessing an alarming proliferation of glacial lakes, a trend that experts warn could signal major future disasters in this ecologically fragile zone.

A recent study by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) has brought this worrying development to the fore. The study reveals a significant increase in the number of glaciers across the state, currently recorded at 1,290, up from 1,266 a decade ago. Concurrently, the area covered by glacial lakes has expanded by a substantial 8.1 per cent. This growth underscores the severe impacts of climate change on the delicate Himalayan ecosystem.

Dr Rakesh Bhambri, a glaciologist at WIHG, elaborated on the findings, stating, “Our research indicates that new lakes are forming on glaciers in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, and existing lakes are growing in size. There has been a notable increase in their numbers since our 2015 study.”

Attributing this surge primarily to climate change and global warming, he further explained, “The occurrence of rain instead of snow at altitudes of four to five thousand metres is a significant contributing factor, leading to glacier melt and the formation of these lakes.” While acknowledging the overall increase, Dr Bhambri clarified that not all lakes are expanding.

The destructive potential of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) is not new to the region. The devastating Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 was triggered by the bursting of the Chorabari glacial lake, and the 2021 Raini-Tapovan floods were also a result of a similar event. Sikkim experienced a comparable disaster in 2013.

In light of these past catastrophes, the Indian government has identified 13 such high-risk glacial lakes in Uttarakhand that could pose a significant threat in the future. Prominent among these are Vasundhara Lake in Chamoli, Kedartal in Uttarkashi, Nagkund in Bageshwar, six lakes in Pithoragarh, and one in Tehri.