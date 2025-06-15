Central team arrives to assess diarrhoea spread in three Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR : Amid a worsening diarrhoea outbreak in at least three districts in the state, a Central team of health experts arrived here on Saturday to support the containment efforts.

The outbreak that was first reported in Jajpur district five days back has been traced to the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, raising serious concerns over water safety and food hygiene in the region.

Sources said, so far at least 15 people, including 11 from Jajpur, three from Keonjhar and one from Bhadrak have died in separate outbreaks. Three more samples tested positive for Vibrio cholerae, taking the total number of cases to 11. The official death toll, however, has been pegged at five.

On the day, the state government confirmed that 1,516 people in Jajpur district alone have been affected in the outbreak with 88 new cases. While 1,306 among them have recovered, 210 are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.