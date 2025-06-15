Down memory lane: Lankan Army chief recounts days at alma mater

NEW DELHI: It was an emotional homecoming for Lieutenant (Lt) General (Gen) BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo when he reviewed the passing out parade at the hallowed portals of the Indian Military Academy. Now, the Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, he returned as the Reviewing Officer for the passing out parade (PoP), witnessing the commissioning of a new generation of officers, including foreign cadets from Sri Lanka.

It was in December 1990 that General Rodrigo was commissioned as part of the 87th IMA Course and rose to command one of the most battle hardened armies in the sub-continent.

While addressing the passing out course the Reviewing Officer said, “I am deeply honoured and moved to the point of tears to stand before you as the first IMA alumnus to return as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and review this parade.”

“Looking at your faces, I see my younger self. This place doesn’t just train officers; it forges bonds that last a lifetime. He thanked General Upendra Dwivedi and the Indian Army for the kind invitation.

The Indian Army in a statement said that General Rodrigo reflected on how his journey, like that of the officer cadets present, had begun with a simple haircut in the barber chair of the Indian Military Academy.

He reminded the officer cadets that today, they were not just wearing a rank but they were embracing a way of life.

Quoting the IMA Credo, the General Officer highlighted the three unshakable responsibilities that every officer must uphold. First, to the Nation - second, to their soldiers and third, to the families of our brave hearts, the Army added.

The General Officer reminded the officer cadets that they now belong to an unbroken chain of patriots and warriors, urging them to wear the uniform not just with pride, but with purpose.

The Chief of Sri Lanka Army said the Academy has not only shaped soldiers but future guardians of the nation. As their real journey begins, he urges them to lead with wisdom, fight for what’s right, and carry the hopes of a billion with pride.

Gen Rodrigo was on four-day official visit to India, from June 11 to 14, reinforcing the longstanding and robust military ties between the two armies.

While for Gen Rodrigo it was the last day of his visit to India, the IMA PoP on Saturday had another symbolic story with two Sri Lankan officer cadets, including RMNL Rathnayake, son of Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake, passing out as commissioned officers.