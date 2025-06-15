Three Delhi students among top 10 NEET-UG rank-holders

NEW DELHI: Three students from Delhi figured among the top 10 rankers in the NEET UG 2025 medical entrance exam, the results of which were announced on Saturday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Additionally, 17 students from the region are included in the top 100 rankers in the country.

Mrinal Kishore Jha, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 4, is Delhi topper. Apart from Mrinal, Avika Aggarwal and Harsh Kedawat bagged AIR-5 and AIR-9, respectively. The three secured the 99.99 percentile and belong to the General category. Meanwhile, Avika Aggarwal is among the top 20 female toppers.

While Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar and Madhya Pradesh’s Utkarsh Avadhiya clinched the first and second spots, Maharashtra’s Krashank Joshi stood third. Out of 22.76 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 12.36 lakh qualified for it. There are 1.08 lakh MBBS seats available in the country, of which, 56,000 are in government and 52,000 in private colleges. In Delhi, 1,092 medical seats are available in seven government colleges.

According to PN Pandey, Professor at Maulana Azad Medical College, those seeking admission to government medical colleges in the city need a NEET UG ranking of less than 600 to secure a seat.

A total of 7.22 lakh women and 5.14 lakh men and six Transgenders figure among the successful candidates.