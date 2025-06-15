Thunderstorm, light rain likely in Delhi today

NEW DELHI: After a prolonged spell of scorching temperatures, Delhiites may finally get a respite, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting thunderstorms and light rain starting Saturday and continuing till next week.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 41.20C on Friday, a dip of 2.70C from the previous day, but 1.30C above normal. The minimum temperature remained high at 310C, marking a departure of 30C from seasonal average. Humidity levels oscillated between 51% and 69%, making conditions hot and uncomfortable throughout the day.

According to the IMD, the city is set to witness generally cloudy skies with very light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, dust storms, and lightning till June 19. Gusty winds are also expected. On Saturday and Sunday, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 38°C and 41°C with partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are predicted during afternoon and evening hours.

From June 16, a shift to generally cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall is expected across Delhi-NCR. The pre-monsoon showers are likely to reduce daytime temperatures further, keeping them below 390C for most of next week. The IMD notes that the pre-monsoon developments are signs of the advancing monsoon, which is yet to cover Delhi.