54-year-old held for murdering daughter-in-law in Faridabad

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter-in-law and burying her near their house in Faridabad. The in-laws filed a missing person’s complaint and managed to hide the crime for two months, before the police found the body on Friday, police said.

The woman, Tannu Rajput, got married to one Arun Singh of Roshan Nagar area of Faridabad in 2023.

According to Tannu’s father, the police paid no heed to his complaint, even after he raised suspicions about the freshly covered pit, which he had seen while visiting his brother-in-law.

On April 25, Arun filed a complaint stating that his wife had left home without informing anyone. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Palla police station, and an investigation was initiated.

ACP Sarai Rajesh Kumar said the police grew suspicious of the in-laws’ involvement in the woman’s murder and burial on their property. On June 20, in the presence of a duty magistrate, the police excavated a pit in front of the house and recovered Tannu’s body.