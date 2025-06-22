BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over Make in India criticism; calls narratives ‘outdated, misinformed’

NEW DELHI: In a sharp rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi’s post questioning the success of PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, the BJP on Saturday accused Congress leader of spreading false narratives and undermining the country’s growth.

Gandhi, in a post on ‘X’, had cast doubt on the success of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, stating that PM Modi has “mastered the art of slogans” rather than providing solutions.

Responding to his remarks, BJP leaders, including its national IT head Amit Malviya and others, said that the Congress leader fails to see the transformation as he is too preoccupied with undermining the country’s development.

In his post, Gandhi claimed that India’s manufacturing sector has hit record lows despite the ‘Make in India’ push, alleging that the country is being reduced to a market for others.

Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi’s narratives are outdated, misinformed, and disconnected from reality. India is building. India is growing. India is leading”. He asserted that India has evolved from being an importer to becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. Malviya noted that India is now the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, growing from two manufacturing units in 2014 to over 300 units in 2025.