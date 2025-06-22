Chandigarh Diary | Punjab CM Mann all praise for ‘sada veer’ Harbhajan Singh

Former spinner and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh got tongues wagging as he recently attended a state-level function in Jalandhar’s Burlton Park, where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for a sports hub.

Mann proudly pointed out to Kejriwal on the occasion that Jalandhar, which is often dubbed as the sports capital of India, is Harbhajan’s hometown. He showered praise on the former cricketer and described him as “sada veer”.

"It is great to have Harbhajan with us, as batters from across the world were scared of his spin bowling and aggression,” Mann remarked.

No cooperation? No business: Punjab to HDFC Bank

Citing a lack of cooperation and a failure to carry out certain transactions in a time-bound manner, the Punjab government has de-empanelled HDFC Bank.

The order issued by the Director of Punjab’s Institutional Finance and Banking has asked all financial commissioners, principal secretaries, administrative secretaries, heads of the departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and convener of the state-level bankers’ committee not to conduct any business with the bank.

The drastic step has left many in the banking sector disconcerted. Meanwhile, officials of the bank remain tight-lipped.

Seven months on, HP Cong unit yet to be reconstituted

It has been seven months since the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit was dissolved, and new leaders, including the state and block presidents, are yet to be appointed. The ghost of factionalism seems to be chasing the grand old party.

Despite holding several rounds of meetings, the state Congress leaders just cannot see eye to eye. Ministers of the state government have shown reluctance to lead the party into the 2027 Assembly elections, reflecting deep-seated issues in its rank and file. Holding on to power remains a challenge for the grand old party not just in the hill state of Himachal but also in Karnataka and Telangana.