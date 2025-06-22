‘Create in India Challenge’ participants at WAVES to get jobs and career help

NEW DELHI: The Centre is working on a comprehensive roadmap to help the participants of the ‘Create in India Challenge’, a highlight of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), secure employment and career opportunities. This initiative signals a strong push to nurture creative talent in sectors such as animation, comics, AI, extended reality, gaming, and music in India.

The government will be holding discussions with leading industry associations and organisations, which hosted 32 challenges covering a wide range of disciplines including animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts in the run up to the event.

During the inaugural edition of WAVES in May, around 750 finalists were invited to exhibit their projects and skills at ‘Creatosphere’, a specially designed platform to highlight cutting-edge innovation and creativity in India’s media and entertainment landscape.

“A roadmap is being worked out to ensure the winners of CIC get gainful employment or regular jobs. The government will help them to showcase or sell their content. It will be checked whether Intellectual property (IP) rights can be generated for their content. The efforts are also being made to see if the companies can offer them employment opportunities,” said sources.

According to the industry representatives, the initiative will take WAVES to the next level as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi. Comparing the WAVES to global events, Modi termed it a great opportunity to showcase India’s creative talent to the world.

Some have also suggested nominating brand ambassadors for the Summit expected to be held in February and start a fellowship programme focused on expanding its reach and impact. Though the discussions are at nascent stage, one of the few possibilities to showcase creative talent of CIC winners is to arrange their participation in international events like roadshows.

“To build excitement, several smaller state-level related events can be organised. They can be permanent verticals of the WAVES. Suggestions are also being sought from associations and industry on how to boost their confidence,” said sources.

The flagship initiative of WAVES, the CIC garnered significant traction nationwide and globally, with 32 challenges, including Truth Tell Hackathon, Comics Creator Championship, Esports Tournament, Trailer Making Competition and Anime Challenge for which the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) received nearly one lakh registration including over 1,100 international entries from 60 countries.