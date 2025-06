BENGALURU: For the last 200 years, the entire sewage of Srirangapatna town has been let into the Cauvery river which supplies drinking water to Bengaluru. The sewage, which passes via Rampal Road in Srirangapatna, joins the river under Wellesley Bridge through the water gate.

This the point from where drinking water is lifted to Pandavapura and Mandya towns. The very same polluted water reaches Thorekadanahalli from where it is lifted to Bengaluru. People of Bengaluru, Pandavapura and Mandya are using the same polluted water for drinking and other purposes.

“Though the KRS reservoir was constructed across Cauvery river with the vision of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and Mysuru, besides supplying water for agriculture in Mandya district, no steps were taken by the Town Municipal Council of Srirangapatna, taluk administration, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd and Environment Department officials to stop sewage from entering the river,” said Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, who has registered a suo motu case against all the concerned, directing them to fix the issue.

This is one among the 22 suo motu complaints registered by him after he witnessed a flood of public grievances about rampant maladministration in Mandya district during his recent surprise visit.

According to the Upa Lokayukta’s report, sewage from entire Mandya town joins Guttalu Lake, spread over 169 acres 33 guntas, directly through the Raja Kaluve.

Toxic Lake Water, Polluted Borewells Plague Residents

Schoolchildren and locals using the lake water are suffering from skin diseases, while people are drinking polluted water from borewells in areas adjoining the lake, but officials have turned a blind eye.

Complaints about maladministration

Some among the 22 suo motu complaints registered by the Upa Lokayukta pertained to hotels, resorts and other constructions being allowed within the 30-metre buffer zone from the high flood level area of Cauvery river near Bangaradoddi Dam. These joints are being allowed to function without obtaining any licences.