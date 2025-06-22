Iran’s unyielding guardian, enduring symbol of defiance

At 86, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stands as both the unyielding guardian of Iran’s Islamic revolution and the enduring symbol of its defiance, a legacy his adversaries seem determined to shatter. As the region teeters on the brink of wider conflict, he remains the central force shaping Iran’s trajectory at one of its most perilous moments since 1979.
Since becoming Supreme Leader in 1989, Khamenei has outlasted US presidents, Israeli threats, foreign wars, crushing sanctions, political unrest, and waves of internal dissent. Yet today, both he and the Republic he leads stand at a crossroads. Iran faces unprecedented external pressure, as it mounts an aggressive counterstrategy striking deep inside Israeli territory and reinforcing its posture of resistance.
Khamenei’s grip on Iran’s political system is unrivaled. As Supreme Leader, he is commander-in-chief of the armed forces and final arbiter of the judiciary, legislature, and executive. As Vali-ye Faqih, the guardian jurist, he also holds the highest religious authority in the Shiite establishment. But the enormous power is shadowed by immense responsibility, especially in a climate of regional volatility.
Born in 1939 in Mashhad to a modest clerical family, Khamenei pursued religious studies in the seminaries of Qom, where he came under the influence of cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. By the 1960s, he was deeply embedded in the underground movement opposing the Shah, arrested multiple times by the SAVAK security forces. He translated revolutionary Islamist texts into Farsi, embraced anti-colonial ideologies, and sought to synthesise Islamic thought with contemporary political theories.
After the 1979 revolution, Khamenei rose swiftly. He became Khomeini’s trusted lieutenant, held defence roles, and narrowly survived a 1981 assassination attempt that left his right arm permanently damaged. That same year, he was elected president, navigating Iran through the final years of the war with Iraq. When Khomeini died in 1989, the Assembly of Experts elevated Khamenei — then only a mid-ranking cleric — to the role of Supreme Leader.
Over the following decades, Khamenei cultivated a leadership style defined by ideological rigour and institutional control. He positioned himself as a modest ascetic, often quoting poetry and maintaining a reputation for austerity. Yet under his watch, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps expanded its reach — not only as a military force but as an economic and political powerhouse, central to Iran’s regional strategy.
Khamenei’s foreign policy vision has been anchored in resistance to Western domination. While he allowed nuclear negotiations that led to the 2015 Iran deal, he remained skeptical of US intentions. When the Trump administration exited the deal in 2018, he declared it vindication of his distrust, steering Iran back toward self-reliance.
His “Axis of Resistance”— alliances with Hezbollah, Hamas, and armed groups in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen—is seen by his supporters as a strategic deterrent against foreign aggression. Critics, however, argue it has drained Iran’s resources and provoked retaliation.
Khamenei’s influence extends beyond politics. An admirer of classical Persian poetry and Western literature—including Tolstoy, Hugo, and Steinbeck—he is intellectually shaped by a blend of Shia theology, revolutionary Islam, and post-colonial critique. But his rule has been marked also marked by the repression of dissent.
Khamenei has taken extraordinary precautions. He has ordered top officials to avoid electronic communication and operate from underground facilities.
Living in a secure compound in central Tehran, Khamenei presents himself as a figure of moral clarity and national steadfastness. To his loyalists, he is the anchor of sovereignty; to
his enemies, the immovable obstacle to regime change. Few leaders have so profoundly shaped the identity of a modern state.