Monitor diarrhoea till Dussehra: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed authorities to take preventive measures in areas at risk of diarrhoea outbreak and stay prepared in affected areas until Dussehra.

Taking a review of the diarrhoea situation in the state, he asked officials to be on high alert in the six severely affected districts and take steps on war footing to bring back normalcy. He was informed that the situation is currently under control with significant reduction in cases.

Majhi directed the Health department to ensure seamless medical services at all medical facilities. He emphasised the need for strict inspections of street food vendors, disinfection and testing of drinking water. As of now, around 3,892 people have been affected across the districts.