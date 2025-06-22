Operation Sindhu: 310 Indians brought back from Iran

NEW DELHI: As tensions between Israel and Iran entered their ninth day, India intensified its evacuation efforts under Operation Sindhu, bringing home over 800 Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zone.

A special evacuation flight from Mashhad, Iran, landed in New Delhi at 4.30 pm Saturday, carrying 310 Indian citizens. Earlier in the day, another flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, repatriated evacuees who had transited from Iran.

“This brings the total number of Indians evacuated to 827,” confirmed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, adding that the mission is on. “Operation Sindhu continues,” he said.

In a gesture of regional solidarity, India also facilitated evacuation of Sri Lankan and other South Asian nationals. Sri Lanka’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra expressed gratitude for India’s assistance in evacuating its citizens.

Among the evacuees were 256 Indian students, mostly from J&K, who arrived in Delhi early Saturday. Many of them described days of anxiety and disruption in Iran before being flown to safety. This is the second evacuation flight from Iran in 24 hours after the first on Friday with 290 Indian students.