Swelling river poses flood threat to 61 Odisha villages

BALASORE: Over 60 villages in four blocks of Balasore district stared at flash floods after Jharkhand opened eight gates of Galudihi barrage, leaving Subarnarekha river in spate following heavy rains earlier this week.

As a result, villages in low lying areas of Basta, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks were waterlogged. So far, 61 villages in 21 gram panchayats have been affected.

With Subarnerakha flowing over the danger mark, the Balasore administration began evacuating villagers from vulnerable places and stocked essentials. It also cancelled leave of officials in the four weeks.

Official sources said the river crossed the danger mark of 10.36 metre at Rajghat. Water level at Rajghat stood at 11.40 metre at 2 pm and remained more or less unchanged.

Official sources said, so far, 53 people were moved out from Jaleswar municipality but the residents later returned home. Some areas in Baliapal and Kamarda were partially affected without necessitating evacuation.