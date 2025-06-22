Swelling river poses flood threat to 61 Odisha villages

BALASORE: Over 60 villages in four blocks of Balasore district stared at flash floods after Jharkhand opened eight gates of Galudihi barrage, leaving Subarnarekha river in spate following heavy rains earlier this week.
As a result, villages in low lying areas of Basta, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks were waterlogged. So far, 61 villages in 21 gram panchayats have been affected.
With Subarnerakha flowing over the danger mark, the Balasore administration began evacuating villagers from vulnerable places and stocked essentials. It also cancelled leave of officials in the four weeks.
Official sources said the river crossed the danger mark of 10.36 metre at Rajghat. Water level at Rajghat stood at 11.40 metre at 2 pm and remained more or less unchanged.
Official sources said, so far, 53 people were moved out from Jaleswar municipality but the residents later returned home. Some areas in Baliapal and Kamarda were partially affected without necessitating evacuation.
As many as three Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and five fire fighters teams have been mobilised in the four blocks for rescue and relief. A free kitchen was also set up in Jaleswar and cooked and dry-food had been distributed to the evacuated villagers.
Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas cancelled leaves of government officials in Jaleswar, Bhogarai, Basta and Baliapal blocks and put the district machinery on 24 hour alert. Preparation for evacuation to flood relief shelters are underway, and stockpiling of essential supplies has been ordered.
Jhadeswar Sahu, a resident of Kumbhirgadi village under Bhograi block said flood water water entered Khumbhirgadi, Pontei, Kulha and Khalabadia village on Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning but started receding.
DIG (eastern range) Satyajit Naik said besides deployment of ODRAF in Balasore district, two teams were mobilised to Neda in Sarashkana and Tikayatpur of Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district too.