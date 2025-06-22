TNSTC to enforce biometric attendance system across Tamil Nadu from June 21

COIMBATORE: In a bid to streamline payroll processing and prevent malpractices, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has decided to enforce from this month the use of a biometric attendance system that was rolled out three years ago.

The software-based tool that can easily track the presence and working hours of employees will cover 83,000 employees, including drivers and conductors of the public transporter, in all its 260 branches.

“Based on the salary cycle, the biometric attendance system has been mandated in all the TNSTC branches starting from June 21. At present, the biometric attendance system is in use in MTC Chennai,” sources added.

A biometric attendance system introduced in all the six TNSTC corporations three years ago was not implemented properly in most of the branches, say sources.

Now, only a few employees use the biometric system, while others use the manual register for attendance.

A top officer from TNSTC has now directed the heads of all corporations to ensure the compulsory functioning of the biometric attendance system in the branches. They were also instructed to send biometric attendance details daily from the regional corporations to the Transport Secretary at the Secretariat.

The TNSTC branches have been instructed to submit employee biometric attendance details to the headquarters.