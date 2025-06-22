Union Minister Majumdar compares West Bengal’s law and order with ‘sex workers’, TMC sees red

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday attacked Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his remarks comparing the state’s law and order situation to “sex workers”.

In a video footage shared by the TMC on its X handle, Majumdar was seen saying to the police, “You have turned the law and order situation of West Bengal into the sex workers of Sonagachi.”

Sonagachi is the largest red-light area in Kolkata.

The TMC demanded that Majumdar apologise immediately for his remarks.

“This is the filth that passes for political discourse in @BJP4India today. Their state president @DrSukanta BJP compared Bengal’s law and order situation to ‘sex workers’. This filth came from a Central minister. Not some fringe troll. Not some anonymous handle,” the TMC said in a post.

“Behind all their slogans lies an ugly, hate-fuelled mindset that sees women as objects of abuse and insult, and the poor as tools to be exploited or mocked,” the post added.