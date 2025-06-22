Union Minister Majumdar compares West Bengal’s law and order with ‘sex workers’, TMC sees red

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday attacked Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his remarks comparing the state’s law and order situation to “sex workers”.
In a video footage shared by the TMC on its X handle, Majumdar was seen saying to the police, “You have turned the law and order situation of West Bengal into the sex workers of Sonagachi.”
Sonagachi is the largest red-light area in Kolkata.
The TMC demanded that Majumdar apologise immediately for his remarks.
“This is the filth that passes for political discourse in @BJP4India today. Their state president @DrSukanta BJP compared Bengal’s law and order situation to ‘sex workers’. This filth came from a Central minister. Not some fringe troll. Not some anonymous handle,” the TMC said in a post.
“Behind all their slogans lies an ugly, hate-fuelled mindset that sees women as objects of abuse and insult, and the poor as tools to be exploited or mocked,” the post added.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also came down on Majumdar. He alleged that the language used by the BJP leader was “extremely disgusting”.
“While insulting the police, he not only mocked the work of sex workers, but also highlighted the distorted mentality of the BJP. This is not only misogyny, it is filth in the name of politics. We strongly protest this comment. Sukanta Majumdar should apologise immediately,” Ghosh added.
Responding to Ghosh’s comments, Majumdar said, “I have said that girls in red-light areas have ethics and respect, which Kolkata Police do not. Kunal Ghosh and his gang are trying to cover up the ugly comments made by Anubrata Mondal to the mother and wife of a police officer. But it will not be covered up.”
A month ago, an audio went viral where Mondal was heard hurling abuses and using objectionable remarks against the wife and mother of Bolpur police station inspector in-charge Litan Halder.