Agniveer assessments underway: Gallantry awards, international sports ensure permanent induction

The total assessment will be of 1000 marks, which must be completed and entered into the data sheet three months prior to the Agniveers completing their four-year service and leaving for home. In this case, the assessment data must be completed by October 2026.

According to the timelines set for assessments, the Indian Army is currently conducting the third assessment process for the first batch of Agniveers, who were inducted into the force in January 2023. This ensures that those selected for permanent service are not only physically fit but also possess the necessary skills and aptitude for a military career.

During their four-year service period, there will be four sets of assessments:

The first assessment at the regimental centre within 31 weeks of induction

The second at 18 months in their respective units

The third at 30 months

The final one at 42 months, six months before exiting the unit as Agniveers

Sources in the defence and security establishment told TNIE that the assessment process is designed to prioritize objectivity, transparency, fairness, and impartiality.

They also stated that among the four phases, The first is conducted at the regimental centre where recruits are trained and the second and third at their respective units. The final by the higher formation under which the unit functions

Importantly, the unit where the Agniveer is serving is not directly involved in their evaluation, to ensure impartiality.

The government announced the Agnipath scheme in June 2022 for recruitment into the Army, Navy, and Air Force, where youth join for an initial four-year term.

After four years, in December 2026, the entire batch will leave, and 25 percent of them will be recruited permanently for 15 years or more. Previously, soldiers joined for a minimum of 15 years and received pensions upon retirement. Under Agnipath, there is no pension.

A rigorous assessment process continues, providing ample opportunities for Agniveers to pass the tests at every stage. The tests at the regimental centre include drill, physical tests, and firing. Recruits are given three chances in each test, and the best performance among the three is counted and uploaded in the assessment software.

In subsequent phases, they are given two chances, and the best of the two attempts is recorded in the assessment data. "The Agniveers can also access this data through their login ID."

Considering the unique conditions of units deployed in remote, high-altitude areas (above 12,000 feet), including Drass, Siachen, and Kargil, the assessment process allows them to be attached to the nearest Corps Battle Schools, rear units, or other regimental centres.

To ensure sanctity, fairness, and transparency, the Indian Army's Adjutant General Branch in New Delhi has appointed a Competent Authority to grant any waivers. The Adjutant General Branch oversees manpower, human resources, and administrative support for the force.

It is important to note that the first batch of Agniveers will exit their units in January 2027 after completing their four-year service.

Before leaving for home, all Agniveers must undergo a release medical board to assess their medical condition.

Selected Agniveers, sources said, will be informed within seven days of exiting their units and must report back to their respective regimental centres within 30 days. A grace period of about a week will also be given. Failure to report within the stipulated time will be considered as unwillingness to continue, and the next person on the merit list will be upgraded.

Permanent retention of Agniveers will be based on Arm and Service-specific trades and fields. "There will be a separate merit list for each trade."

Each Arm and Service has its own set of trades under which Agniveers serve.