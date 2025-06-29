In a first, landlocked Arunachal officer to command frontline naval warship

NEW DELHI: Commander Ronie Chowpoo from Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district has become the first officer from the state to command a frontline Indian naval warship in the Eastern Fleet, an official statement said on Saturday.

His appointment marks an important milestone and serves as an inspiration to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, the Navy’s statement said.

Commander Chowpoo, a first-generation Naval officer, was commissioned into the executive branch of the Navy in 2008. “A specialist in communication and electronic warfare, he has served on various frontline warships, including guided missile destroyers and frigates,” the statement said. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has held key operational and staff appointments at Navy headquarters, fleet headquarters, and other strategic institutions, it added.

An alumnus of Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, and the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Commander Chowpoo’s professional journey reflects determination and excellence. RIMC grooms youth from across the country to join the armed forces as officers.

The Indian Navy has been organising outreach programmes to induct youth from across the country and Commander Chowpoo was also part of the outreach programme in the northeast. This newspaper reported earlier that a similar outreach exercise was conducted in the northeastern states in December 2022.