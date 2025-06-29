India stands for service, humanity: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described India as the world’s most ancient living civilisation. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Acharya Shri Vidyanand Ji Muniraj, he said, “India is a service-oriented country, a humanity-oriented country, and our government has granted Prakrit the status of a ‘classical language’ while also running a campaign to digitise India’s ancient manuscripts.”

“To further enrich our cultural heritage, more such significant works need to be done,” the Prime Minister added.

He emphasised, “India has endured for thousands of years because its ideas, philosophical thought, and worldview are eternal.” He described India as “a nation defined by service and guided by humanity,” adding that India introduced the power of non-violence to the world. Modi asserted, “India’s spirit of service is unconditional—beyond self-interest and inspired by selflessness,” and noted that his government acts with people’s participation in mind.

“All our efforts will be in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas.” Calling the centenary celebration a historic spiritual moment, he said, “It carries the memory of an era and echoes the life of a great ascetic.”

Modi was conferred the title ‘Dharm Chakravarti’, which he humbly accepted and dedicated to Mother India. Remembering Acharya Vidyanand as a patriot, musician and Digambar Muni, he said the Acharya’s life was a means of social and cultural reconstruction.

He highlighted the recognition of Prakrit as a classical language and digitisation of Jain scriptures as part of India’s cultural preservation efforts, adding that the nation must continue such initiatives with the same spirit of collective effort.