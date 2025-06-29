Lucknow Diary: Tonsuring case a boost for Yadav’s ‘PDA’ plank

Tonsuring case a boost for Yadav’s ‘PDA’ plank

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned the alleged tonsuring of two religious preachers, including one from the Yadav caste, by “upper caste men” in Etawah’s Dandarpur. He has painted the attack on two ‘katha vachaks’ (narrators of holy texts) as an assault on the ‘PDA’, an abbreviation often used by Yadav that stands for pichda (backwards), Dalit (scheduled castes) and alpsankhyak (minorities). Yadav has used the episode to hammer home the message that ‘PDA’ folks are not safe under BJP rule.

State capital region to see light of day in a year

The UP government is on pace to develop the state capital region — planned along the lines of Delhi-NCR — within a year. The project being established at an outlay of a whopping `71 crore will sprawl over a total area of 26,700 sq km, covering the six districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao and Rae Bareli. The initiative is aimed at promoting integrated development across the region. Drawing from global best practices, the World Bank will extend technical support to this plan, which will be focused on strengthening high-speed inter-district connectivity, upgrading infrastructure and promoting balanced growth.

State’s green tribute to legendary leaders

As part of a special plantation drive, the UP government is set to raise forests named after luminaries like former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal icon Birsa Munda. The ‘Atal Van’ will be raised to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Vajpayee, and an event will be organised in his honour at his ancestral village, Bateshwar. Likewise, the ‘Ekta Van’ will be set up to remember Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. And the ‘Eklavya Van’ will be developed in memory of Munda, who was also born a century and a half ago. After all, what better way to enrich the legacy of a pioneer than to raise a forest in their honour?

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com