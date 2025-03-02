Ahmedabad Diary: Unpaid security fees at Narendra Modi stadium

Political turmoil grips Gujarat municipalities

The political turbulence in Gujarat municipal refuses to die down even after the recent elections. In North Gujarat’s Harij Municipality, a major setback for Congress unfolded after four of its elected representatives defected to the BJP, widening the ruling party’s majority from 14 to 18 seats.

The Congress, now reduced to just six seats, faces an internal crisis. Meanwhile, in Jhalod Municipality, factionalism has erupted within the BJP over the Municipal president’s post.

Despite securing a majority with 17 out of 28 seats, internal dissent has surfaced. Adding to the chaos, reports suggest 10 BJP members and seven independents have gone underground, further deepening the crisis.

Unpaid security fees at Narendra Modi stadium

The state government on Friday admitted that Rs 9.94 crore in police security fees for matches at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium remains uncollected.

Responding to MLA Dinesh Thakor’s sharp query in the Legislative Assembly, officials revealed that as of December 31, 2024, only Rs 5.22 crore had been recovered over the past two years. Despite charging for security during matches, the outstanding dues nearly double the collected amount. The government acknowledged the ongoing recovery process, exposing a significant backlog in payments.

Congress MLA slams BJP over Gujarat riots

Amid the Assembly session, Congress MLA Imran Khedawala launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging its involvement in riots and targeting of a specific community.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Jamalpur-Khadiya legislator accused BJP leaders, workers, and even the police of orchestrating unrest. He claimed that despite raising concerns twice in the Assembly, the Speaker denied him the opportunity to speak. Frustrated by the lack of response, Khedawala doubled down on his allegations, asserting that the BJP was responsible for past riots in Gujarat.