ASI to line up experts for underwater surveys

NEW DELHI: After the revival of its underwater archeology wing, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to impart training to young archeologists in conducting underwater explorations.

With this initiative, the survey aims to create a pool of experts in the country to ramp up archeological activities in water.

The practical and field work will be conducted at ancient sites in the coastal region of Gujarat; Dwarka and Beyt Dwarka, a city belonging to Lord Krishna, which is submerged in the waters.

The ASI recently resumed underwater explorations in the area which is being led by its Additional Director General-Archaeology (ADG-A) Professor Alok Tripath.