ASI to line up experts for underwater surveys

NEW DELHI: After the revival of its underwater archeology wing, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to impart training to young archeologists in conducting underwater explorations.
With this initiative, the survey aims to create a pool of experts in the country to ramp up archeological activities in water.
The practical and field work will be conducted at ancient sites in the coastal region of Gujarat; Dwarka and Beyt Dwarka, a city belonging to Lord Krishna, which is submerged in the waters.
The ASI recently resumed underwater explorations in the area which is being led by its Additional Director General-Archaeology (ADG-A) Professor Alok Tripath.
The two-week long training programme will start on March 17 and the agency will select a batch of 20 young professionals and enthusiasts who are having keen interest in underwater archeology. After completion of the training, they may be roped in the ongoing study of submerged artefacts.
The theoretical sessions will be conducted at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Institute of Heritage in Greater Noida, said officials.
“All the interested archaeologists having fair knowledge of swimming may apply. Professor Tripath, who is widely recognized for his expertise in underwater archaeology, especially in the excavation and surveying of archaeological materials submerged underwater will lead the training programme,” officials added.
The underwater archeology wing was established in 2001 and since then it conducted explorations at atleast 11 sites in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, Ariyankuppam river and Loktak Lake in Manipur. The division was non-operational for a long time.
In collaboration with the Indian Navy, it had carried out an excavation of a shipwreck, Princess Royal, in Lakshadweep waters in 2003. It had retrieved many antiquities including iron cannon, glazed pottery, and blue on white porcelain, nails, and objects of copper. Till date, it is the deepest archaeological excavation conducted so far in the country. The Princess Royal, 18th-century British ship, sank in the Arabian Sea near Bangaram Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago.
“The Wing has been organizing training courses on different aspects of underwater Archaeology on occasions. It had trained eight assistant archaeologists of ASI, three archaeologists from Department of Archaeology of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra, and one research scholar from Andhra University.
The programme included lectures on aspects of Underwater Archaeology, traditional boat building, diving, navigation, maritime law, archival researches and chemical preservation besides practical demonstrations and film on important underwater archaeological investigations held across the globe,” officials added.