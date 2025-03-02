Born without boundaries

GUJARAT: In a world where birth of a boy is somehow more welcome than that of a girl, a differently-abled child is often cast aside. Yet, Rachna is scripting a story of her own.

Born in Ahmedabad in November 1992, she learned the hard way how deep such primitive notions run. Born to a family of decorated academics – mother, Dr Gyaneshwari Shah, PhD in Chemical Engineering and head of Plastic Engineering department at Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad; and an electrical engineer father, The news of her birth was not celebrated. Rachna, 100% deaf from birth, was met with disappointment.

Her father and extended family held that a ‘disabled daughter’ had no place in their household. The solution? ‘Send her to an ashram.’ But a mother’s love intervened. Gyaneshwari refused to abandon her child. Unwavering, she chose to walk out of her marital home, embracing single motherhood after just a year and a half of marriage. She took Rachna with her, determined to shape a future where her daughter’s abilities would define her instead of her differences.

“No matter how uncertain the night, the morning comes with new light,” she repeated her motto. With nothing but faith in her daughter’s potential, Gyaneshwari worked tirelessly, ensuring that Rachna’s future would not be dictated by societal prejudices. And her constant support, her own mother – Rachna’s grandmother – who held her firmly amid all odds.

In 1995, Rachna was introduced to her first body-level hearing device. As technology advanced, so did her ability to hear. From basic devices to high-definition, multi-channel, digital hearing aids, she adapted to her abilities. Yet, her efforts were met with skeptical eyes. Those who had once abandoned her were blinded by the notion that the deaf and mute are forever bound by their disabilities, incapable – not just of hearing or speaking, but expressing and excelling.

Rachna refused. Determined, she shattered every misconception about hearing impairment. She not only learned to speak but mastered multiple languages besides her mother tongue. When the world said ‘people like her’ couldn’t study, sing, dance, or play instruments – she proved them all wrong.