Government plans to set up national registry for women with gynaec disorders

NEW DELHI: India plans to set up a national registry for women with endometriosis, a major gynaecological condition affecting women of reproductive age, to systematically collect data on prevalence, symptoms, comorbidities, and treatment.

This will enhance research efforts, improve diagnosis and care, and support a data-driven approach to developing targeted policies and interventions for better disease management, said Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, Scientist E at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health (ICMR-NIRRCH), Mumbai.

“At NIRRCH, we plan to establish a national registry for women with endometriosis to systematically collect data on prevalence, symptoms, comorbidities, and treatment outcomes using a life-course epidemiology approach,”Dr Gajbhiye, who is also Head of the Clinical Research Laboratory, told this paper.