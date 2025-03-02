Kerala has identified 79 hill destinations free from single-use plastic, HC told

KOCHI: Highland tourist destinations across 11 districts of Kerala will soon be designated as single-use plastic-free zones. The state government has identified 79 getaways for this initiative. Among these, the environment department has classified 10 high-footfall destinations (with over 50,000 overnight visits in 2023) as highly vulnerable hilly areas.

The government informed the Kerala High Court that the manufacture, transportation, sale, and use of banned single-use plastic products would be prohibited in all hilly areas of the state. The ban is expected to take effect in three months, allowing licensed shopkeepers and establishments reasonable time to eliminate single-use plastic items from their inventory.

A government official said a final decision would be taken based on the HC’s directives. The court, on its part, is considering banning plastic items at gated tourism destinations in hilly areas as a pilot.

Regarding its enforcement strategy, the court was told that a detailed plan would be prepared by the local self-government department (LSGD) in consultation with the police, motor vehicles, tourism, and forest departments, and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

As part of implementation of the ban, the board will not grant no-objection certificates (NOCs) to hotels and homestays engaged in the sale or use of banned single-use plastic items. The licences of hotels, restaurants, and catering services operating in hilly areas will not be renewed by concerned LSGs if such establishments are involved in the sale or use of single-use plastic items. Collection points will be set up at tourist centres to collect banned plastic, for a meagre user fee.

According to the government, all vehicles--including public transport, such as buses--entering these areas will be checked for single-use plastic at existing entry points by the authority in charge of the destination. If any vehicle is found carrying banned single-use plastic items into hilly areas, such items will be subject to seizure by authorised officials.