Key posts in national commissions for SCs, STs vacant for over a year

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCBC) are yet to fill some of the key posts. While the NCSC, headed by Kishor Makwana, has two posts vacant -- vice chairman and a member, the vice chairman post in NCBC has been lying vacant for over a year.

Antar Singh Arya took over as NCBC chairman last year, after Harsh Chouhan resigned in June 2023, eight months before the end of his tenure. Chouhan resigned over his differences with the environment ministry on the new Forest Conservation Rules 2022.

The NCST is a constitutional body under Article 338, which has five members: a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson, and three other members. While the term of the Vice Chairperson, Ananta Nayak, came to an end on February 24, the post is yet to be filled.