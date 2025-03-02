Rein in the rapids

MADHYA PRADESH: Nine years back, a 12-year-old Kaveri Dhimar used to help her four elder sisters fish in the backwaters of southwest Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district – all to repay their father’s Rs 40,000 loan.

In 2016, then-Khandwa District sports officer Joseph Baxla recognised her flair for rowing and swimming. Baxla took her to Bhopal’s Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy. Here, she gradually turned into one the most promising disciples of seasoned coach Pijush Baroi. He guided and shaped her into an ace canoer.

From the decrepit boat on which she roamed the muddy Khandwa backwaters to the sleek, spotless canoe on the clear expansive Bhopal Lake, Kaveri, now 21, is counted among the country’s top caneors. She has an impressive haul of over 53 national and international medals, including 45 golds. She is currently taking part in the national camp for the upcoming Asian Championship to be held in China.

The girl who shared a small ‘kutcha’ house with her parents, five sisters and two brothers, now dreams of moving into a ‘pucca’ house. She can think of the future, thanks to her accomplishments.

Kaeri says, “The Rs 11 lakh then-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave me in March 2022 and the salary from my job in the Indian Navy as Havaldar will help me purchase land for my family to build our home in Khandwa district in the next few years. Canoeing has changed my life. I never even thought about getting a government job and winning so many medals and fame. My next target is to shift my family to our own home.”

Following Kaveri’s footsteps, Deepika Dhimar, her four-year younger sister too has taken up canoeing. She, too, has turned into a formidable competitive canoer, having won multiple medals, including three bronze and a silver at the National Championship held in Uttarakhand last year.

Kaveri recounts how it felt competing with Deepika, “It will always stay etched in our memory. We competed against each other and stood on the same podium in the 500-meter event. While our team won the gold for the Services, the Madhya Pradesh-four – including Deepika – won the bronze. We sisters shared tears of joy.”

Joining Deepika Dhimar at the same MP Water Sports Academy is 18-year-old Masuma Yadav from Bhopal. The daughter of a wall painter, Masuma lives with younger brother Rohan in a one-room makeshift house in a slum.