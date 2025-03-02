Reservoir levels dip, water crisis stares North and East

NEW DELHI: With the IMD predicting a harsh summer ahead, North and East India may experience water shortage. Water levels in the reservoirs of these regions are currently lower than that of last year and the average of over the past ten years, according to the latest data released by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Reservoirs act as special buffers between large rivers and urban water supply, including industrial users. Experts say that a huge deficit of winter rainfall in the Northern and Eastern regions might contribute to a lower water level, whereas extended monsoon rainfall in the Central, Southern, and Western regions contributed to an improved water level.

This year, the huge deficit in winter rainfall (-60%) between January and February caused soil moisture loss and increased farmers’ burden.

The country’s current water level is 119% of the live storage of the corresponding period last year and 115% of normal storage on February 27. Last year, there were 78.633 billion cubic metres (BCM) in 155 major water reservoirs, while this year, it is 93.529 BCM. Water storage during the corresponding period of the last year in North and Eastern India has a larger deficit of live storage capacity than South, West, and Central regions reservoirs.