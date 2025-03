CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu witnessed its steepest ever increase in the registration of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in 2024. Cases went up from 4,581 in 2023, to 6,975 in 2024 — a 52.3% jump — according to data accessed by TNIE.

Child rights activists and government officials, however, stressed that this increase in registration of Pocso cases should not be seen as an alarming or sudden surge in crimes against children, but as a positive indication that cases, which would have otherwise gone unreported, have been coming to light due to strengthening of reporting mechanisms.

While cases under Pocso Act have increased ever since the legislation came into force, the rise in 2024 is the sharpest so far, as per data available with TNIE.

Child rights activist A Devaneyan said the positive takeaway is the indication that greater awareness and improved reporting mechanisms have led to more survivors and families coming forward to report such incidents.

Stegana Jency, director of the Centre for Child Rights and Development, highlighted that efforts to raise awareness in educational institutions along with measures like streamlining of survivor compensation might have contributed to the increase in registration of Pocso cases.