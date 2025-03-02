Violence should not be glorified in films: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

MYSURU: Cinema may have a role in instances of violence in society but it cannot be stated that such violence originated from cinema, Union minister Suresh Gopi has said. Speaking to press in the state capital on Saturday, he said people should not merely see a film. Instead they should try to understand it.

“The movie Idukki Gold is being criticised because of its subject. But the movie was made because such a situation exists. You should ask the artists (behind the movie) whether there’s any reason behind glorifying it,” he said.

Gopi said he cannot comment on whether violence ought to be reduced in movies. The actor, however, hinted that violence should not be glorified in movies. Viewers should realise that what is being portrayed on the screen is not just for entertainment. They should realise that such acts are not correct, he pointed out.

Political parties and local leaders should take up the responsibility to stop inflow of drugs into society. “Residents associations and booth-level leaders of parties too should act,” said the minister.