MP man kills wife, hangs himself; grief-stricken grandfather jumps into his funeral pyre

BHOPAL: A 65-year-old man reportedly died by suicide after jumping into the funeral pyre of his grandson and granddaughter-in-law in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district on Friday and Saturday’s intervening night.

The incident happened in Siholiya village in Bahari area of Sidhi district, a day after 65-year-old Ram Avtar Yadav’s grandson Abhay Raj Yadav (34) allegedly died by suicide, after hacking his wife Savita (30) to death on Friday.

The police said Abhay hacked his wife to death following prolonged tension between the couple. Abhay questioned Savita’s character, while the wife wanted him to quit ganja and cough syrup addiction.

According to Abhay’s brother Avdhesh, their grandfather didn’t join the funeral procession. In the morning, the family members found Ram Avtar Yadav missing from the house.

“We were shocked to spot a half-burnt body lying close to the remains of the two funeral pyres. It was of Ram Avtar Yadav, who is suspected to have jumped into the funeral pyre in the night,” Shivesh Yadav, a resident of the same village said. Acting IG (Rewa Range) Saket Pandey said further investigations are underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)