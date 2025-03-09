Caring for cops

PUNJAB: The Punjab Armed Police (PAP) has recently entered into a formal arrangement with hospitals across the state to provide discounted health facilities to its personnel and their families.

Under this initiative, patients receive treatment at multi-specialty hospitals at much lower rates, while the government saves money on medical reimbursement claims, and hospitals benefit from a steady flow of dedicated patients. In addition, the wards of police personnel are now being offered discounted civil services coaching – with special concessions for children of martyrs.

Both these schemes are the brainchildren of MF Farooqui, a 1995 batch IPS officer currently serving as the Additional DGP of PAP. The Satkar Scheme, launched on September 23, 2022, was designed to provide subsidised treatment for PAP personnel and has since been replicated in various districts.

Under this scheme, police personnel and their dependents can access all facilities, including diagnostics, at Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, which are nearly 50 percent lower than normal fees. To date, 359 hospitals across the state have been empanelled, ensuring widespread access to affordable healthcare.