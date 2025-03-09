Chhattisgarh leads in women's political participation but lags in top bureaucratic, judicial roles

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has a favourable sex ratio of 991 females for every 1,000 males, compared to the national average of 943, according to the 2011 census. The state shows better political participation but has never seen women assume top administrative or judiciary positions.

During the past 25 years, after Chhattisgarh was carved out as a separate state from undivided Madhya Pradesh, there has been a long list of top bureaucrats and chief justices. Still, no woman has ever been seen assuming the seniormost position. For instance, of the 15 chief justices the high court has had, no women have held that position. Currently, the court has 16 judges, with Justice Rajni Dubey being the only woman judge.

Similarly, the state has yet to see a woman chief secretary or director general of police (DGP). In the last 25 years, there have been 12 chief secretaries and 12 DGPs in the state.

Women’s political participation is often a fundamental prerequisite for gender equality and genuine democracy. Chhattisgarh sustained an increase in women’s political engagement.