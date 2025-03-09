Gurugram launches pink buses for women on key routes

CHANDIGARH: Seven years after its inception, the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) launched pink buses for female passengers on Saturday to mark International Women’s Day.

Two buses with female conductors have been made operational on two key routes—Gurugram bus stand to Dundahera and Huda City Centre to Gurugram Railway Station—where there is a heavy volume of female passengers.

The buses will run at a frequency of up to 40 minutes without affecting the regular services on these two routes, which will continue operating as well. GMCBL plans to expand this service, eventually deploying at least one women’s special bus on every route once a new batch of buses is rolled out. Chief Executive Officer, GMCBL, Vishwajeet Chaudhary and Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Suman Bhankar, flagged off the buses.

“These pink buses, which are exclusively for women, represent a step towards empowering women with safer mobility options, reinforcing the Haryana Government’s commitment to gender-inclusive urban infrastructure for women empowerment,” said Chaudhary.

The buses have started operating on the two routes and will cater dedicatedly to the female passenger base, which comprises both working women and students. Currently, GMCBL operates 150 buses in the millennium city, plying on 26 routes. Under the PM e-seva scheme, 200 new electric buses will be added to the existing fleet to further strengthen the city bus services in Gurugram for the benefit of the public at large.