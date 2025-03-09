Indian Navy inducts 2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women, after passing out from INS Chilka

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Saturday achieved a significant milestone as 2,966 Agniveers, including 402 women, 288 SSR (medical asssistant) and 227 Naviks were inducted as trainees after they passed out from INS Chilka, Odisha.

The new batch of Agniveers joined the Indian Navy post the Passing Out Parade (POP) which marked the culmination of 16 weeks of rigorous initiation naval training, in a “unique post-sunset ceremony”.

The POP signifies not only successful completion of initial training but also marks the commencement of a new chapter in Indian Navy. The Navy emphasised on a gender neutral environment to transform these men and women into a combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and a future-ready force.

The Parade was reviewed by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command. Commodore B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer, INS Chilka was the conducting Officer.

During his address, FOCINC, South congratulated the trainees for the successful completion of the course exemplifying hard work, discipline and commitment. He impressed upon the Agniveers to hone their skills and be technologically aware, while imbibing the Navy’s core values of Duty, Honour & Courage.

He urged them to uphold the honour of the Nation while charting their course with courage and determination. He expressed his appreciation to the parents of Agniveers acknowledging their contribution to their nation.

Agniveers serve for four years post which 75% leave and are not eligible for pension or gratuity, or medical support like other ex-servicemen.