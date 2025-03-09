Lucknow Diary | Vrindavan widows to set Guinness record with historic Holi celebration

Colours of inspiration and an aura of positivity are set to break the stereotypes in Vrindavan, where over 2,000 widows will create a historic record by playing Holi together this year. Vrindavan’s social organisations and UP tourism department have come together to host the remarkable ‘Widows’ Holi-2025’, aiming at a Guinness World Record.
It is an endeavour to break the stereotype that prevents widows from participating in festivities like Holi and forces them to lead a renounced life. However, in Vrindavan — a city deeply connected to the divine love of Lord Krishna —this celebration has emerged as a symbol of revolutionary change doing away with age-old taboos.
Akash Anand most sought-after
Akash Anand, the nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, who was expelled from the party last week, has suddenly become the most sought-after political entity being lured by all the parties. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) was the first one to invite Akash and his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, to join his party.
Even some sections of the SP also sounded in favour of Akash. While Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ is also getting an opportunity to push bete noire Mayawati back by striking proximity with Akash Anand, Congress’s Udit Raj did not let go of the chance to show sympathy with him.
Tiger on the prowl captured, relocated
The tiger, which reigned terror in Rehmankhera on the outskirts of the state capital Lucknow for 91 days and was finally captured recently, was released in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The 200-kg male canine, who is four years old, was released in the pocket where male tigers are few.
Before it, the tiger forced the closure of schools and created an almost curfew-like situation after dusk in Rehmankhera, where it had been on the prowl since early November 2024. The forest department spent Rs 90 lakh on the capture which didn’t attack humans but preyed on on 25 cattle.