Lucknow Diary | Vrindavan widows to set Guinness record with historic Holi celebration

Colours of inspiration and an aura of positivity are set to break the stereotypes in Vrindavan, where over 2,000 widows will create a historic record by playing Holi together this year. Vrindavan’s social organisations and UP tourism department have come together to host the remarkable ‘Widows’ Holi-2025’, aiming at a Guinness World Record.

It is an endeavour to break the stereotype that prevents widows from participating in festivities like Holi and forces them to lead a renounced life. However, in Vrindavan — a city deeply connected to the divine love of Lord Krishna —this celebration has emerged as a symbol of revolutionary change doing away with age-old taboos.

Akash Anand most sought-after

Akash Anand, the nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, who was expelled from the party last week, has suddenly become the most sought-after political entity being lured by all the parties. Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale) was the first one to invite Akash and his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, to join his party.

Even some sections of the SP also sounded in favour of Akash. While Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ is also getting an opportunity to push bete noire Mayawati back by striking proximity with Akash Anand, Congress’s Udit Raj did not let go of the chance to show sympathy with him.