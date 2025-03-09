M V Govindan all set to get his second term as CPM Kerala secretary

KOLLAM: In all likelihood, M V Govindan will continue to be the official face of the Kerala CPM. The 24th CPM state conference, set to conclude in Kollam on Sunday, is likely to officially elect the 71-year-old former excise minister as its state secretary.

It would be the first time Govindan is getting elected at the party conference. He had taken over as state secretary after incumbent Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down due to ill health in August 2022. Govindan was soon inducted into the politburo too.

The ideological face of the Kerala party, the Kannur leader is, however, yet to come out of Pinarayi’s shadow. With two elections approaching, Govindan will have a tough task ahead.

A slew of senior leaders including A K Balan, P K Sreemathy, Anavoor Nagappan, Gopi Kottamurickal, P Nandakumar, N R Balan and M K Kannan are expected to be out of the state committee due to the 75-year-age cap. Similarly, a few leaders could be dropped on health grounds and based on other aspects. Kollam leaders Susan Kody or K Rajagopal, too, may face the axe.