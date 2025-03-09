Maharashtra Congress launches ‘Sadbhavana Yatra’ to counter rising communal divide

MUMBAI: Harshvardhan Sapkal, the newly appointed president of the Maharashtra Congress, launched the ‘Sadbhavana Yatra’ on Saturday. The yatra began at Massajog, the residence of slain Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, and will continue to Beed, and aims to put an end to the growing hatred among communities.
Currently, the state is experiencing intense political strife, with divisions forming between different castes and religions. “This animosity and hatred must be addressed. This yatra is an effort in that direction,” Sapkal stated during his address to the public.
He emphasized the need to reestablish brotherhood and social harmony among all castes and communities. “The late Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh fell victim to a particular mentality. We stand firmly with the Deshmukh family during this difficult time. The culprits must face the harshest punishment,” he asserted.
Former Justice B.G. Kolse Patil, economist Prof. M.S. Desarda, and several other eminent personalities participated in the event. People could be heard raising slogans like “Erase caste divisions, uphold humanity.” The Congress state president visited the Deshmukh family in the morning before formally launching the 50 km yatra from Massajog.
“The barbaric crime demands introspection from society. Maharashtra has inherited the legacy of great saints like Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Phule, Ambedkar, Gadge Baba, and Tukdoji Maharaj. Deshmukh was a victim of a certain mentality. This is not just the Deshmukh family’s fight—it is a battle for everyone,” he added.
“He gave his life fighting against a certain ideology, and we must all take a stand to eradicate the evil. Harmony is enshrined in our Constitution. Since the incident, the Deshmukh family has maintained remarkable composure and wisdom. The criminals have no caste or religion—they are simply criminals. We are against forces that incite hatred and division based on caste and religion,” Congress leader said.