Maharashtra Congress launches ‘Sadbhavana Yatra’ to counter rising communal divide

MUMBAI: Harshvardhan Sapkal, the newly appointed president of the Maharashtra Congress, launched the ‘Sadbhavana Yatra’ on Saturday. The yatra began at Massajog, the residence of slain Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, and will continue to Beed, and aims to put an end to the growing hatred among communities.

Currently, the state is experiencing intense political strife, with divisions forming between different castes and religions. “This animosity and hatred must be addressed. This yatra is an effort in that direction,” Sapkal stated during his address to the public.

He emphasized the need to reestablish brotherhood and social harmony among all castes and communities. “The late Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh fell victim to a particular mentality. We stand firmly with the Deshmukh family during this difficult time. The culprits must face the harshest punishment,” he asserted.

Former Justice B.G. Kolse Patil, economist Prof. M.S. Desarda, and several other eminent personalities participated in the event. People could be heard raising slogans like “Erase caste divisions, uphold humanity.” The Congress state president visited the Deshmukh family in the morning before formally launching the 50 km yatra from Massajog.