Three missing Kathua residents found dead near waterfall after drone search in J&K

SRI NAGAR: Three residents of the Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, who had gone missing three days ago, were found dead in a waterfall in the upper reaches of Billawar. Their bodies were recovered after security forces employed drones for aerial surveillance.

Darshan Singh (40), Yogesh Singh (32), and Varun Singh (15) went to Lohai Malhar village in Billawar on March 4 to attend a marriage function.

When the wedding procession reached Surag village, the three were found missing. One of them had purportedly called his family to inform them they had lost their way in the forest after returning from the marriage.

Police, paramilitary CRPF and the Army launched a joint search operation to track them. “Since it was a dense forest area with thick foliage, the security forces pressed drones into service to locate the missing trio. Through drone surveillance, bodies of the trio were located near the waterfall,” police sources said.