Trump’s tariff plan will ruin India: Congress slams Modi government's 'disastrous' trade policy

NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump claimed India had agreed to cut their tariffs, Congress launched a blistering attack on the Modi government and sought to know if the Centre had surrendered the country’s interests before the US.

On Friday, Trump said India has agreed to cut its tariffs “way down”, as he reiterated his claim that the country charges America massive tariffs that make it difficult to sell products there.

Addressing the press, Congress leader Pawan Khera termed the Modi government’s trade policy “disastrous” and asked why India could not negotiate on US reciprocal tariffs if countries like Mexico and Canada could.

“What does the fresh statement by the US President mean for India where he said “India has agreed to cut their tariffs... way down now because somebody’s finally exposing them for what they have done”? Why is this ‘deal’, if any, shrouded in a veil of secrecy? If countries like Mexico and Canada can negotiate a month pause on US reciprocal tariffs, why couldn’t India?” he said adding that India demands answers.

Khera asked if Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is in the US to negotiate a trade deal, buckled under pressure and signed a deal dictated by Trump. “Indians are learning about our government’s trade policy from the US President. Has the Centre decided to cut tariffs under pressure from PM Modi’s close friend Trump? Has Union minister Piyush Goyal buckled under pressure and signed on the dotted line dictated by Howdy Modi’s compatriot Namaste Trump?” he jibed.

Khera claimed that the consequences of high US tariffs and reciprocal tariffs, could be disastrous for India.