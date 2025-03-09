Women trailblazers take charge of PM’s social media, showcase success on International Women's Day

NEW DELHI: For the second time since 2020, six women from across India – who have carved a niche in their respective fields through sheer perseverance and struggle – joined forces to observe International Women’s Day in a distinctive manner by taking charge of Prime Minister Modi’s social media accounts on Saturday.
These women, including two scientists, rural women entrepreneurs and a woman chess player, showcased and shared their journeys and achievements, illustrating the boundless potential of women through the PM’s social media.
The Prime Minister, praising their contributions on his platforms, highlighted that their determination and success serve as a reminder of the remarkable power of India’s Nari-Shakti.
“These women belong to different parts of India and have excelled in different areas, but there’s one underlying theme – the prowess of India’s Nari Shakti,” PM Modi remarked, further noting that India celebrates their role in shaping Viksit Bharat.
The women who managed the PM’s social media platforms for a day shared their personal experiences and journeys, emphasising how they became “achievers and inspiring” by overcoming numerous challenges.
Dr Anjlee Agarwal, founder of Samarthyam (Centre for Universal Accessibility), CSO member of Niti Aayog, and national awardee, expressed her desire to spark transformation. “Forget labels, forget barriers…let’s strengthen Sugyma Bharat and make it an important precursor to a Viksit-Bharat,” she stated.
Ajaita Shah, founder of Frontiers Markets and a social entrepreneur, also took to the PM’s X account, reflecting on how financially empowered women are confident decision-makers, independent thinkers, and architects of their own futures. “And, our nation is taking the lead in building financially empowered women,” she remarked, highlighting the “Meri Saheli Aap” initiative’s role in women’s empowerment and exploring their potential.
Anita Devi, the ‘Mushroom Lady of Bihar,’ hailing from Ananatpur village in Nalanda, shared her mantra, which led her to self-employment while nuclear and space scientists, Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni, highlighted the importance of women’s participation in science, urging more women to pursue careers in nuclear and space technology.