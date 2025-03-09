Women trailblazers take charge of PM’s social media, showcase success on International Women's Day

NEW DELHI: For the second time since 2020, six women from across India – who have carved a niche in their respective fields through sheer perseverance and struggle – joined forces to observe International Women’s Day in a distinctive manner by taking charge of Prime Minister Modi’s social media accounts on Saturday.

These women, including two scientists, rural women entrepreneurs and a woman chess player, showcased and shared their journeys and achievements, illustrating the boundless potential of women through the PM’s social media.

The Prime Minister, praising their contributions on his platforms, highlighted that their determination and success serve as a reminder of the remarkable power of India’s Nari-Shakti.

“These women belong to different parts of India and have excelled in different areas, but there’s one underlying theme – the prowess of India’s Nari Shakti,” PM Modi remarked, further noting that India celebrates their role in shaping Viksit Bharat.